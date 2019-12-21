Trophy Stall backs Guyana Dominoes League Christmas festival

Latest update December 21st, 2019 12:59 AM

The Guyana Dominoes League (GDL) has gained the backing of Trophy Stall for the staging of its Christmas Dominoes festival which is set for Sunday at R and R Dominoes Club 76 Meadowbrook Gardens.

Mark Wiltshire (left) accepts the trophy from Terrence Breeze.

The competition is set to commence at 14:00hrs and entrance fee is $10,000. At a simple ceremony held yesterday at Trophy Stall, Bourda Market the entity presented the first place trophy to Senior Organising Secretary of the GDL Mark Wiltshire.
Wiltshire expressed gratitude to the management and staff of Trophy Stall and informed that a minimum $100,000 will be added to the prizes.
Wiltshire said that a keen competition is expected since some of the top city teams are expected to take part, among them are; Mix Up, Gold is Money, All Season’s Racing Service, All Season’s Racing Service Angels, Spartons, TNT, Gangster, Players, Turning Point, OPKO, Killers, Black Gold, Fresh Cash, F and H, Big Boss, Lions, Providence and Under Cover.
Terrence Breeze of Trophy Stall said they are pleased to be given the opportunity to be associated with Dominoes once again and wished the teams well.

