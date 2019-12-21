Thieves brutalise Grove shop owner during robbery

A resident of Grove, East Bank Demerara was left in a bloody mess after two armed men stormed his home at around 4:50am yesterday.

The man, who operates a small grocery store at his Lot 50 First Street, Grove Squatting Area home was visibly shaken from the incident that left him with minor head injuries.

Ramesh (only name given) disclosed that he woke up and headed straight for the bathroom. On his way back, he stopped in the kitchen for a glass of water when he was accosted by the two masked intruders.

“When I push de kitchen door, dem rush in and shove me down on the floor and one start beat me in meh head with de gun.”

According to the shopkeeper, one of the men was armed with a handgun while the other carried a cutlass. He explained that it appears as if the men were stuck in the kitchen throughout the night, only being released and making their move when he opened the kitchen door.

“When me go upstairs from the shop, it look like dem been in the kitchen hiding and me lock the door and de grill and dey try prizing it out, suh after me come in, me lock dem up and is when me wake up fuh drink me water and come in de kitchen, dem get fuh attack.”

Ramesh, determined to survive the ordeal, began screaming for help. This attracted the attention of his next door neighbours and spooked the men who went into the man’s small shop, and later made good their escape.

“He (the thief with the cutlass) start lash me over and over and den when me start scream, the one who did holding the gun wanted to shoot me, but meh beg dem seh ‘ayo nah kill me’ and he partner pull he into the shop and leff meh pon de ground.”

Concerned neighbours who later rushed to the man’s aid met him with blood gushing from a head wound he sustained due to the beating. He was rushed to the hospital to receive medical attention.

The men reportedly carted off one iPhone and an undisclosed amount of local currency.

While the traumatized man relayed that this is the first time that his shop was robbed, other neighbours who had gathered at the scene, said that other persons in the area had been robbed days before the incident occurred.