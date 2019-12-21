Teen who lost her arm, other victims coping with injuries after deadly Mahaicony crash

“I already lost my left hand due to the accident; all I have to do now is adjust myself, so that I will still be able to work and continue schooling using the remaining one. I don’t think losing an arm will have a bad impact on my life and future. And most importantly, I have my family around to assist me.”

These were the words of 15-year-old Angela Jacobs of Moraikobai, Mahaicony River, one of the survivors of last week’s deadly accident at Mahaicony in which five persons lost their lives. The aspiring medical technician who is at present a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital, recounted that she was seated behind the conductor’s seat with her father.

The teen’s father, David Jacobs was however treated for minor injuries – a fractured leg and arm.

Due to the accident the teenager’s left hand was severed and there are multiple cuts and bruises on her body. Nevertheless, she continues to smile.

Also coping with his injuries is father of six, Cecil Gordon, 46, of Farm, Mahaicony. Although he was discharged from the medical facility, Gordon stated that he is still feeling pains in his back and left eye.

“I don’t know what exactly happened to my eye, but every time I blink I am feeling something boring me in the eye. The doctors told me that they believe that particles got in my eye due to the collision. All I know is that it hurting me real bad.”

According to the injured man, on the day of the accident he was on his way to the city to meet some friends. However things did not go as planned.

Gordon related that before the accident he worked as a carpenter. However he is unsure if he will be able to continue his trade as normal, as he is experiencing immense pain in his lower back.

“At this point in time I am just glad to be alive; but there were others that were not as lucky as me. The driver was speeding but no one said anything to him; No one believed that this would have happened.”

When contacted, a doctor at the hospital explained that it is likely that the survivors will be undergoing counseling and therapy sessions, so that they will be able to cope with their injuries along their road to recovery.