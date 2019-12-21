Table Tennis action set for this weekend at MSC

Junior and Senior National Table Tennis players would be involved in a two-day tournament this weekend at the Malteenoes Sports Club.

The initiative will see one junior player paired with a senior. Pairs will be dived into two groups of five and will contest on a round-robin format to advance to the knockout rounds.

It will be the best three of five matches and the top three teams will be rewarded with prizes in the form of hampers and trophies.

The Juniors players are: Kaysan Ninvalle, Terrence Rausch, Johnathan VanLange, Colin Wong, Isaiah Layne, Niran Bissu, Dhanesh Persaud, Curtis McRae, Thuria Thomas and Linden’s top junior southpaw Joshua Lucas

Seniors will come from Christopher Franklin, Shemar Britton, Joel Alleyne, Nigel Bryan, Orin Hickerson, Devon Richmond, Warren Hackshaw, Elishaba Johnson, Johnathan Sankar and Natalie Cummings.

The entreance fee is $2,000 per team. Action on Saturday is from 15:00hrs, while on Sunday it is from 16:00hrs.