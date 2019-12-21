Soulja Bai soft fuh women

Some criminals only praying fuh de holidays because dem know that Soulja Bai gun pardon some of dem. This thing start couple years ago. At one time de people use to get pardon when is some big holidays.

At one time he pardon some young men. Of course dem boys talk because dem suspect that some of dem young ones, no matter how nice you treat dem is always back to crime.

So said; so done. One of de men kill somebody and Soulja Bai get criticize. Since then he don’t even look in dem men direction. Is sheer women he does grant pardon.

Dem boys remember de one woman who kill she friend because de friend get pregnant before she. Soulja Bai pardon her. This year he pardon two more women because he always does seh that Christmas is a time when women should deh home wid dem children.

De truth is that he got a softness fuh women. Dem boys seh he really soft. Is only time before he let out all dem women from de jail.

Then dem got all this talk bout oil. One of Soulja Bai people talk how Guyana got to guard de oil wealth from de international criminals. From de time dem hear de word criminal dem boys blink. Guyana always had criminal.

Dem even getting important till dem endorsing political parties. Two men endorse a political party and Badal party people was happy. Is when de headline come out that two fraudsters supporting Badal party that de shame start. Badal seh that is two endorsement he don’t want.

And is not that Badal party don’t want endorsement. Is just that it can’t find no reasonable person these days. De result is that people got to tek any Lagubagu. That is a low life person who don’t even worth de clothes he wearing.

Everybody know that Jagdeo had some lowlife in he party and government when he was president. Dem boys used to call him de king of lowlife. But he not alone. When he lef de government dem boys think de lowlife thing was over.

Now dem see how Soulja Bai got he own lowlife people. Dem boys seh Soulja Bai lowlife copy from Jagdeo.

Talk half and keep away from lowlife people.