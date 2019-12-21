Sod turned at UG for $120M Early Childhood Centre of Excellence

Latest update December 21st, 2019 12:59 AM
Yesterday morning, representatives of the University of Guyana (UG) in collaboration with the Basic Needs Trust Fund Implementing Agency (BNTF
IA) Guyana and UNICEF, turned the sod at its Turkeyen campus, for the construction of a $120M Early Childhood Centre of Excellence which will offer child care, teaching and research services.
The facility is jointly funded by the Guyana Government and Caribbean Development Bank.
In the photo, from left are University of Guyana’s Al Creighton and Dr Paloma Mohamed, UNICEF Country Representative Sylvie Fouet and Minister of Finance Winston Jordan during the ceremonial sod-turning exercise.
