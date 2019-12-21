President Granger pardons two female inmates for Christmas

Latest update December 21st, 2019 12:59 AM
President David Granger has made Christmas celebrations possible for two female inmates after he pardoned them as part of his custom of forgiveness around the holiday season.
The Presidential Pardon pursuant to Articles 188, 189 and 190 of the Constitution takes effect on December 23, 2019.
The inmates to be released are 19-year-old Sherryann Marks, who was charged with larceny of items and sentenced to six months in prison and 33-year-old Simone Williams, who was charged with making use of threatening language and sentenced to six months as well.
Last December, the Head of State granted Presidential Pardon to three women who were serving sentences for non-violent, non-narcotic offences. Article 188 (1) (a) of the Constitution states that, “The President may grant to any person concerned in or convicted of any offence under the laws of Guyana, a pardon, either free or subject to lawful conditions”.
The conditions outlined in the Constitution were met and the Head of State had the requisite consultations with the Minister of Public Security.
Dec 21, 2019By Calvin Chapman Lodge Secondary ran defending champions Shiva boys’ Hindu College of Trinidad & Tobago ragged last evening to eventually win their semifinal match via kicks from the penalty...
Dec 21, 2019
Dec 21, 2019
Dec 21, 2019
Dec 21, 2019
Dec 21, 2019
Mr. Glenn Lall, the publisher of Kaieteur News, called me on Friday morning to request that I send him a list of journalism’s... more
It is said that you cannot expect different results if you continue doing the same thing all the time. This is a strategy... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The untidy and muddled way in which Canadian banks are withdrawing from the countries of the Commonwealth... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]