No less than $85,000 in backpay for each soldier – Granger

Dec 21, 2019 News 0

Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, President David Granger yesterday attended the Guyana Defence Force’s Base Camp Ayanganna Annual Soldiers Day, where he served lunch and spent time with the soldiers.

President David Granger serves lunch to one of the female ranks

President Granger, in brief remarks, said that the day is set aside annually to honour the soldiers and the contributions they make to Guyana and the Guyanese people, according to the Department of Public Information.
The Head of State said that even the lowest serving soldier will be taking home at least $85,000 this month in retroactive payment in addition to their monthly salary.
He noted that when the Government assumed office in 2015, soldiers were taking home $54,400 a month. Now, soldiers are being paid $86,130, a raise of over $31,730 within the last four years.
“You deserve it. You have worked for it. This has been a good year for the Force,” he said. (DPI)

