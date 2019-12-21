Miner comes out of ‘bush’, remanded on robbery charge

Latest update December 21st, 2019 12:59 AM

A 31-year-old miner was yesterday remanded to prison when he appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, after being arrested and charged for snatching a woman’s bag and her cell phone while she was standing on the road.
Delroy Boyce of 48 High and Barrack Streets, Kingston, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and denied the charge which stated that on December 17, 2019, at Brickdam, he stole from Amanda Dunne, one Samsung cell phone, a red haversack and $25,000 cash.
According to the facts of the charge, on the day in question, Dunne was standing on the southern side of the road with her bag and her cell phone in her hand, when Boyce walked up to her, snatched the items, and ran towards South Road.
The alleged victim raised an alarm and police that were on duty in the area apprehended the suspect with the items in his possession. He was taken into custody and later charged for the offence.
Dunne was remanded and is expected to make his next court appearance on January 3, 2020.

