Marics and Co. Ltd. sponsors Motorcycle for GFF Super 16 Cup MVP

The Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the 2019/2020 GFF Super 16 Cup knockout Football championship would be riding away with a brand new Honda 125CC Motorcycle, compliments of Marics and Company Limited, located at Charlotte and Oronoque Streets in the City.

Yesterday, the company through its Marketing Manager, Ms. Anji Hackett handed over their letter of commitment whilst showing off the brand new machine the lucky player would be riding off with.

In brief remarks at the presentation attended by Guyana Football Federation (GFF) President,

Wayne Forde, Ms. Hackett congratulated the Federation for once again hosting this competition which involves a total of sixteen (16) teams, the top eight (8) GFF Elite League clubs along with eight (8) Regional Members Association champions.

“We’re excited to be a part of this big tournament, we know that teams from all across Guyana are involved and we wish everybody well. This Super Honda bike is for the best player, so come on guys, go and do your best.”

President Forde in his remarks stated that Marics and Co. Ltd. has been a very good and enduring partner of the GFF and have been supporting the Elite League among other ventures of the Federation.

“We are very happy to welcome them on board for this year’s GFF Super 16 Cup, the bike is going to be the prize for the Most Valuable Player and we are happy and heartened to partner with Marics to present this valuable gift to one of our most fortunate and gifted players who will emerge at the end of the GFF Super 16 Cup 2019/2020 tournament.”

This year’s edition of the tournament, which kicked off last Sunday, saw night two action last evening at the BV Ground on the East Coast of Demerara and will continue this evening at two venues.

The Bartica Community Centre Ground would host a match between home team Rivers View and the visiting Western Tigers from 20:30hrs, while over at the Queenstown Ground in the

Cinderella County of Essequibo from 21:00hrs, Mainstay Gold Stars, the home team would hope to turn back the challenge of the Guyana Defence Force.

Tomorrow, the action will hit the West Demerara to unfold at the Leonora Track and Field

Facility when defending champions and home team Den Amstel open the defence of their title against Riddim Squad in the feature match, the curtain raiser brings together Santos FC and

Eagles Football Club of Stewartville from 18:30hrs.