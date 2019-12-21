KFC schools’ Goodwill football tourney Lodge end Hindu boys’ win streak

By Calvin Chapman

Lodge Secondary ran defending champions Shiva boys’ Hindu College of Trinidad & Tobago ragged last evening to eventually win their semifinal match via kicks from the penalty mark to ascend to the final of the second annual KFC under-18 schools’ Goodwill football tournament.

The match kicked off at 19:00hrs at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground on Carifesta Avenue and it was fast paced from the first whistle with the Trinidadians occupying Lodge’s half for long spells but lacking the final dangerous touch.

As Lodge piled 10 players behind the ball, wary of the attacking treat of the visitors who had won all their previous games in the history of the tournament, target man and skipper Dorwin George lead numerous counterattacks that fizzled out to nothing in the presence of the sturdy back line of Shiva boys’.

Both teams looked ominous from set pieces and both teams could have gone ahead from such plays but both keepers were on top of their game. Lodge’s custodian, Rashad ‘Shadow’ Roberts came out as the hero of the match and despite sustaining a lot of licks between the uprights from the

physical Trinidadians, he saved a penalty, while Shiva boys’ missed three to give the Guyanese a 3-0 win via kicks from the penalty mark after full and extra-time had finished 0-0.

In the opening semifinal which was most subscribed, Annai Secondary of region nine (Upper Takatu – Upper Essequibo) edged DC Caesar Fox (Waramadong) Secondary of region seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) 2-1 to book their place in tomorrow’s final that will be played at 19:00hrs at the same MOE venue on Carifesta Avenue.

Annai’s Vito Cambridge found the back of the net in the first minute of play to send the crowd that consisted mainly of out of town fans into a frenzy. Waramadong, who entered the match with an unbeaten record in this year’s competition, weren’t going to go down without a fight and Ovid Andrews equalised for his team eight minutes later. The evenly matched game between the two sides that travelled some distance continued with some enterprising plays but it wasn’t until the second half, in the 65th minute that Raul Sway banged in the decisive goal from open play for Annai.

Tomorrow’s final and third place playoff, which will feature Shiva boys’ and Waramadong at 17:00hrs, are sure to be some mouth water clashes that with culminate with a new champion being crowned in the KFC schools’ Goodwill tournament.