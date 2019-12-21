Inaugural 4 x 4 Under-18 Basketball at MSC tonight

Invasion of Kwakwani, New Amsterdam and Georgetown teams to face Linden’s best

The Kings Basketball Club in association with the Linden Amateur Basketball Association (LABA) will stage the preliminary round of its first ever Under-18 4 x 4 basketball championship today from 18:00hrs at the Mackenzie Sports Club hard court.

The innovation comes from President of the Kings Basketball Club Gary Stephens, who is based in the United States, and came up with the idea that while there is the FIBA approved 3 x 3 basketball format, which is one of the fastest formats being undertaken by the world governing body; the Kings aim is to include the female basketball players in the playing of the game locally. This is why this 4 x 4 basketball championship is headed where one female player has to be on the basketball court at all times.

The new format will be one that should stir up interest among female payers and tonight’s preliminary round play with the final’s set for next Saturday, should spark interest in the game.

However, the female players are open to any age range, while the males must be 18 or under to compete.

Among the teams that have been invited to play in this new version of the game are: two from Kwakwani where Coach Ann Gordon and her successful Youth Basketball Guyana players would invade the Mackenzie Sports Club court with the aim of taking top honours starting tonight.

At the same time another team from Aroaima up the Berbice River will for the first time also be in Linden to compete.

Stephens said, having Kwakwani with their outstanding female and male players in the youth categories of basketball in Guyana is a welcome sign, but not to be outdone will be the National 3 x 3 Under-18 players inclusive of Kobe Tappin and Emmanuel La Rose who won the title representing Victory Valley Royals recently, but the inclusion of a female player would also be of interest.

Not to be outdone will be two teams from Georgetown and they will be hoping to make their mark in this inaugural tournament as well, while there have been interest from two other teams coming from New Amsterdam, while the home teams will be the two leading side with Kings and one from Victory Valley Royals representing Linden.