Four-team 10/10 fund raiser cricket tourney set for West MMZ

Host Meten- Meer- Zorg Future Youths, Zeeburg Cricket Club, Mc Gill Sports Club and West Coast Warriors will vie for supremacy in a 10/10 cricket competition on Sunday starting at 09:15hrs.

This event is being held for a charitable cause – raising funds to help cover medical expenses for one of West Meten-Meer-Zorg cricket club players close family member.

According to former Club President Troy Khan, he is aware of the individual’s condition and is asking all past and present members to contribute either by visiting the club or make contact with Club’s Captain Jermain Maxwell on 677-8393 or Rabindra Dasrat on 691-4038. The club will also be holding a Bar-B-que on the same day where all proceeds will be diverted towards the same cause.

Odyssey Sightseeing Tours has come on board with this event by donating two (2) tickets (Day Tour). Bar-B-que ticket holders are asked to write their names and contact numbers at the back of the tickets for a chance to win this exciting trip.

The fans can expect some exciting action as power house Zeeburg, who lost to the host Meten-Meer-Zorg Future Youths last Sunday, will come stronger this time around with the likes of Andre Seepersaud, Malcolm Hubbard, Ricardo Poloram and Ushardeve Balgobin included in their team.

Meten-Meer-Zorg Future Youths will be led by the impressive all rounder Jermain Maxwell and the inform Sheldon Alexander supported by Trevin Imlach.

The West Bank Demerara based Mc Gill side will be led by former Guyana U19 Captain Travis Persaud and include left hander Daniel Basdeo and veteran Sudesh Persaud.

The West Coast Warriors will comprise of Anil Sookdeo, Mandlall Doodnarine, Azaad Azeez, Jetendra Kishore and Ganesh Narine.

Trophies are being sponsored by Supreme Petroleum and family members of the late Jean Barker of Meten-Meer-Zorg West.

Teams; Mc Gill Super Stars- Sudesh Persaud (C), Travis Persaud, Troy Persaud, Kheshram Seyhodan, Abdul Razack, Ganesh Puran, Prahalad Singh, Daniel Basdeo, Balram Aron, Diquan Murray, Azar Deen, Shafiek Deen, Mahadeo Ramotar, Trevor Lawrie, Ranjiv Khusial and Elian White.

Meten- Meer- Zorg Future Youths; Jermaine Maxwell (C ), Tevin Imlach, O. Hill, Sheldon Alexander, R. Lindore, Seymour Evans, C. Mc Ewan, Dexter George, N Gaindalall, Deonarine Seenarine and Rabindra Dasrat.

Zeeburg (probably) Ricardo Renee (C ), Balbinder Shivperaud, Malcolm Hubbard, Urshardeva Balgobin, Sachin Balgobin, Andre Seepersaud, Nick Mustafa, Yetesh Dhanpaul, Damon Alleyne, Janol Gomes, L. Seeram and M. Dhanpaul.

West Coast Warriors; Anil Sookdeo, Vickash Dhaniram, Cornelius Jansing, Zamal Khan, Ricardo Adams, Ganesh Narine, Madanlall Doodnarine, Azad Azeez, Ameer Singh, Kevin Christian, Richie Looknauth, Leavroy Miggins.