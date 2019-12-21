Dragon Stout Street-ball ‘Community Cup’ semis decided

Latest update December 21st, 2019 12:59 AM
Sparta Boss will oppose Leopold Street, while Bent Street tackle Rio All-Stars in the semifinal round of the inaugural Dragon Stout Street-ball ‘Community Cup’, following quarterfinal wins on Thursday at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.
According to a brief comment from the Dragon Stout Brand Manager Jamal Baird, “We have now arrived at the final stage of the competition. The four teams that have progressed to semifinal stage are undoubtedly the best exponents of the format at the moment. Sparta Boss, Bent Street and Leopold Street are traditional heavyweights, while Rio All-Stars are an emerging force which set up an exciting narrative for the final night.”
He further said, “The fans have witnessed exciting and thrilling action since the inception and I expect that trend to continue and be surpassed as we aim to end 2019 on a monumental note by crowning the inaugural Dragon Stout Community Cup champion.”
Sparta Boss bested Future Stars 4-2 in extra time. Ryan Hackett recorded a hat-trick in the 19th, 23rd and 36th minutes. Adding a goal in the 37th minute was Deon Alfred.
For the loser, Selwyn Williams and Rondel Bowman scored in the third and 17th minutes respectively.
Their impending opponent Leopold Street edged arch rival Gold is Money 3-2 on penalty kicks after regulation and extra time ended 1-1.
Prior to the penalty shootout, Stephon McLean handed Gold is Money the lead in the 16th minute, while Okeene Fraser equalized in the 24th minute.
On the other hand, Bent Street overcame Festival City 2-1. Daniel Wilson and Colin Nelson scored in the eighth and ninth minute respectively. For the loser, Simeon Moore scored in the second minute.
Meanwhile, newcomer Rio All-Stars trampled Avocado Ballers 7-1. Trayon Bobb bagged a hat-trick in the 20th, 21st and 27th minutes.
Assisting with a double in the 13th and 25th was Kelsey Benjamin, while Jermin Junior and Andrew Murray scored goals in the 11th and 29th minutes each.
For the loser, Sherwin Caesar netted in the 12th minute.
Winner of the tournament will pocket $300,000 and the championship trophy. On the other hand, the runner-up will collect $150,000.
Meanwhile, the third and fourth place finisher will receive $75,000 and $50,000 respectively and the corresponding accolade. Below list the complete fixtures and results for the previous match day.
Semifinal Matches – December 28th
Sparta Boss vs Leopold St
Rio All-Stars vs Bent St
Complete Results
Game-1
Bent St-2 vs Festival City-1
Bent St Scorers
Daniel Wilson-8th
Colin Nelson-9th
Festival City Scorer
Simeon Moore-2nd
Game-2
Rio All-Stars-7 vs Avocado Ballers-1
Rio Scorers
Trayon Bobb-20th, 21st and 27th
Kelsey Benjamin-13th and 25th
Jermin Junior-11th
Andrew Murray-29th
Avocado Scorer
Sherwin Caesar-12th
Game-3
Gold is Money-1 vs Leopold St-1
Leopold St won 3-2 on penalty kicks
Leopold Scorer
Okeene Fraser-24th
Gold is Money Scorer
Stephon McLean-16th
Game-4
Sparta Boss-4 vs Future Stars-2
Sparta Scorers
Ryan Hackett-19th, 23rd and 36th
Deon Alfred-37th
Future Scorers
Selwyn Williams-3rd
Rondel Bowman-17th
