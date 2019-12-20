Two hospitalized after chain selling brawl

Two ‘D’ Field Sophia residents are now patients at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after stabbing each other.

The altercation stemmed from the sale of a stolen gold chain. Police have identified the men as 21-year-old Vernon Marks of Lot 233 ‘D’ Field, Sophia and 24-year-old Leon Smith of Lot 246 ‘D’ Field Sophia. The men are known to each other.

Kaieteur News understands that on Monday around 22:30hrs Marks approached Smith to sell him a gold chain which was reportedly stolen from Smith’s sister about a week prior. However while trying to retrieve his sister‘s chain from Mark a fight ensued.

Marks and Smith dealt each other several stabs about the body. Marks was armed with a knife, while Smith, with a pair of scissors. Both patients are said to be in a critical condition at the city hospital.

When contacted, a police source told this publication that the men are no strangers to the prison and on countless occasions have been placed before the court for being in position of stolen articles.

According to the source, both men are considered chain snatchers in the neighbourhood. Initial investigations have revealed that Smith’s sister had reported to him that she was robbed of her gold chain by two masked men.

It is alleged that Marks showed Smith the chain and asked him to find a good buyer since he is known to have good customers.

Upon realizing that the chain bore his sister’s initials, Marks asked Smith to hand over the item. However Marks refused and a scuffle started between the two.

The matter is being investigated.