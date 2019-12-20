Three held for East Canje supermarket heist

– Crime Chief says victim still to give cops statement

Police have detained two suspects in connection with last Saturday’s brazen robbery at Chennick and Sons Supermarket.

The attack was carried out by six gunmen who made off with a safe containing cash.

But Acting Crime Chief Michael Kingston said that he is concerned that the owner of the premises is still to give investigators a statement.

“We are questioning three persons (but) the victim has not given us a statement…It’s a bit worrying,” the acting Crime Chief said.

And other than being told that the stolen safe contained “a substantial sum of cash,” Kingston said that the victim has not stated how much money the bandits made off with.

Chennick Moses, the 47-year old owner, was standing in the supermarket around 20.30 hrs on Saturday, when some of the gunmen exited a white car and ran to him.

Moses reportedly drew his firearm, but the bandits grabbed the handgun.

One of the men struck Moses on the head.

At least two of the men reportedly ran to the kitchen located at the back of the supermarket and went directly to a chest where Moses kept his money.

Police sources said that the bandits went directly to the money chest and also took the keys for the chest.

They relieved Moses of his gold chain, gold ring, and .32 pistol.

It is alleged that while the robbery was taking place, one of the gunmen who was standing guard, thought a police vehicle was approaching and discharged several rounds.

Shortly after, his accomplices ran outside with the money chest and the keys to Moses’s Verossa number PSS 1113.

They then drove off in the direction of New Forest, Canje.

Police located the businessman’s Verossa a few villages away.

They indicated that the men may have escaped by boat up the Canje Creek.

Fifteen spent shells and four live rounds were recovered. Moses was treated for his head injury but was not hospitalsed.

Moses’s supermarket has been the victim of at least two previous robberies.