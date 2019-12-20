The Speed Racers continue!

Latest update December 20th, 2019 12:59 AM
The driver behind the wheel of this RAV-4 was in a quite a rush yesterday, so much so that he slammed into a parked Canter truck at Mc Doom, East Bank Demerara.
Eyewitnesses told Kaieteur News that the male driver was speeding and attempted to overtake a trailer during the afternoon rush. Thankfully, no injuries were sustained.
