Porter allegedly breaks into woman’s home to steal Christmas outfit

A porter was on Wednesday remanded to prison after he appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts to answer to a break and entering charge, which alleged that he stole $359,500, worth of items from a woman’s home.

Tajepaul Narine, 26, a porter, appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly, when the charge was read to him he denied it. The charge stated that on December 10, 2019, at Laing Avenue, Charlestown, Georgetown, he broke and entered the dwelling house of Norma Pilgrim.

The charge alleged that the defendant stole a television valued at $290,000, two cell phones valued at $48,000, a haversack valued at $5,000, a belt valued $3,000, a pants valued $2,500, a hat valued $2,500, and a roll of plastic wrap valued $8,000.

According to information received, on the day in question the woman secured her home around 12:00hrs and left to do some Christmas shopping. When the woman returned home around 17:00 hrs she noticed her front door was open.

Upon making further checks she discovered the items mentioned in the charge were missing. The matter was reported and an investigation was launched. The defendant was subsequently arrested and charged for the offence.

The court was informed by the prosecutor that the defendant was before the court last year after he was charged for a similar offence. The Magistrate then remanded the defendant to prison and the matter was adjourned to January 13, 2020.