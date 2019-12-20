Oil economy on radar as Guyana gears for next financial task force assessment

As Guyana prepares to enter the fourth round of evaluation by the financial action task force, Attorney General (AG) and Minister of Legal Affairs Basil Williams, SC says Guyana’s oil and gas economy will be under the microscope.

Williams made this disclosure at the opening of the Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing National Risk Assessment (ML/TF NRA) seminar held at the Pegasus Hotel in Kingston, Georgetown.

The purpose of the seminar was to commence Guyana’s second Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (ML/TF) National Risk Assessment (NRA).

Ministers of Government, heads of private sector agencies, heads of government organisations, and members of the diplomatic corps were in attendance.

“With our oil regime looming, it is important that we ensure we are not blacklisted because the CFATF and FATF requirements to protect the international financial economy are very strict.

“From 2015 to now, we haven’t had any, not one. And we have seen the evaluation of all the countries, and they all failed. But we haven’t had any and it is remarkable,” he said.

According to the AG the third round of mutual evaluation saw the erection of the legal framework and the fourth round would test its effectiveness.

He added that Guyana would have to pay attention to its investigation, prosecution and conviction rates for money laundering offences.

Guyana comes up for the crucial evaluation in the first quarter of 2023, three years after the start of oil production locally.

Already, the World Bank has pledged to support Guyana with technical assistance and guidance to conduct the National Risk Assessment, (NRA) in the Countering of Financial Terrorism. This will allow Guyana to identify any new or emerging money laundering or terrorist financing risks, threats or vulnerabilities.

The World Bank has developed a guide for countries conducting their ML/TF risk assessment. This guide is in the form of a methodological risk assessment tool.

It is an Excel-based model that enables countries to identify the main drivers of their ML/TF risks.

The tool will assist Guyana in conducting a self-assessment of the ML/TF risk and vulnerabilities locally.

The new NRA will also take into account an assessment of the Money Laundering/Terrorist Financing risks associated with the oil and gas sector, proliferation financing, virtual assets and illegal wildlife trade.

This exercise will allow the country to appropriately address its vulnerabilities and threats ahead of its scheduled mutual evaluation.

Last July, the Ministry of Legal Affairs’ members of the AML/CFT National Coordination Committee met the visiting World Bank team and several other stakeholders involved in the AML/CFT regime in Guyana.

The team provided technical assistance to conduct critical updates to Guyana’s multilateral taskforce (ML/TF) National Risk Assessment (NRA).

It is necessary for Guyana to conduct another NRA to reassess new risk factors.