MOE and GTTA benefits from Chinese Government support

Dec 20, 2019

The Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) received a timely boost from the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China to help their mandate of promoting sports and more specifically Table Tennis in schools which will see some 50 institutions receiving gear which includes tables, rackets and balls.

Students from some of the schools that will benefit from the Chinese Embassy’s donation of Table Tennis gear.

Chinese Ambassador H.E. Cui Jainchu (left) shakes hands with GTTA’s Godfrey Munroe as they exchange copies of the signed MOU.

During the presentation yesterday, which was held at the National Center for Education Resource Development (NCERD), in attendance were Minister of Foreign Affairs; Dr. Karen Cummings, Minister of Education; Dr. Nicolette Henry, GTTA Head Godfrey Munroe and Chinese Ambassador, H.E. Cui Jianchu.
During the Chinese Ambassador’s remarks, he noted that China is always happy to assist and over the years China would have sent Coaches to Guyana to help the development of the sport.
As far back as 1973, the Guyana Table Tennis team visited China and participated in the Asia, African and Latin American Table Tennis Friendship Invitational tournament in Beijing.
And, only last year, as the bilateral friendship continued, four players underwent a high level training stint at one of the most Elite Table Tennis Academies in the People’s Republic; the Zhengding based in Hebei.
Dr. Cummings posited that this gesture by the Chinese Embassy is an expression of strong and continued partnerships between the nations. She furthered noted that sports can be a powerful vehicle for promoting foreign relations, trade and enterprise between peoples and nations.
GTTA boss, Godfrey Munroe stressed that the Chinese Embassy maintains a long-term friendship with the GTTA and he is most grateful for their contribution that will ensure that the recently launched nationwide Table Tennis Schools’ Training programme can be more effectively and efficiently conducted. (Calvin Chapman)

