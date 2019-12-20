Man scared of surgical blade escapes from GPHC in gown

A distraught mother is desperately searching for her 42-year-old son after he escaped from the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). The man was told a surgery was scheduled to be performed on him.

The incident is said to have occurred on Wednesday around 14:30hrs.

The missing man has been identified as Kevin Hinds of Lot 52 Herstelling, East Bank Demerara.

Kaieteur News understands that Hinds was admitted into the medical facility on Sunday around 6:30hrs after complaining of stomach pains.

However after being told about the surgical procedure that had to be performed on him, he escaped from the hospital. At the time, he was dressed only in a surgical gown.

The man’s mother, Linda Hinds, said her son is usually scared to go to the hospital because he is afraid of needles and blades. However, last Saturday night Kevin complained of feeling severe pains in his stomach. She said that she took him to the medical facility.

“No matter what happened to him he would not go to the hospital, but Saturday night he start to cry out real bad about belly pain. And I could not take it anymore… because I was scared that something might happen to him.”

According to Ms. Hinds, after hours of pleading with her son to go to the medical facility he finally went on Sunday.

Upon arrival at the hospital, he was seen by a doctor who later informed Ms Hinds that her son would be admitted, so that some other tests and X-Rays could be performed on him. However things did not go as planned.

According to sources after changing into the surgical gown on Wednesday, Hinds began to cry. It was then that a nurse at the hospital went over to the man’s bed and tried to console him. In doing so, she explained the procedure he had to undergo step by step.

The nurse then left Hinds in the room and went to carry out other duties. Upon her return, she realized that the man had left the room.

Up to press time it was unclear how the man exited the hospital compound wearing the surgical gown.

Linda Hinds is concerned that her son might be in danger since he usually would take tablets every morning for mental issues and depression.

When contacted, sources at the hospital told Kaieteur News that they believed that the man waited until dark to exit the hospital compound.