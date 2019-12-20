Labs are not mandated to be accredited–Product Compliance Head

By Mikaila Prince

Testing laboratories in Guyana are not required to be certified or accredited. This is according to the Head of the Product Compliance Services Unit under the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS), Mr. Shailendra Rai.

While appearing as a guest on the Kaieteur Radio programme The Legal Mind, Rai noted that there are a number of labs in Guyana which are currently operating without certification, simply because it is not mandatory for them to.

However, he was keen to note that without accreditation it may be difficult for these labs to attract customers, especially those meticulous ones.

“If I am accredited and my service is credible then I would be able to sell my business more, as compared to another which is not. And even though [the GNBS] cannot compel these labs to become accredited, consumers still must ensure that they make use of accredited and trustworthy labs, which will ensure their safety and health,” Rai explained on Tuesday evening.

In Guyana, testing and medical laboratories are certified by the GNBS to the National Laboratory Standard (GYS 170:2009). This certification provides heightened stakeholder confidence and allows labs to develop a comprehensive laboratory management system—which facilities the delivery of accurate and reliable test results.

The Product Compliance Head explained that the Business Support Department which is under the bureau conducts and provides technical assistance and training to laboratories which are interested in becoming nationally and/or internationally certified. Post certification, laboratories are re-evaluated periodically by the GNBS to ensure conformance to requirements and to verify that their standard of operation is being maintained.

“Without certification, a laboratory has no recognized way of ensuring its customers who include doctors, patients, insurance companies, embassies, regulatory authorities and other interested parties that the results they provide are reliable,” he said.

Currently, the certified laboratories under institutions in Guyana are the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) Medical Lab, Woodlands Pathology, Kaizen Environmental Services, Dr. Balwant Singh Hospital, Eureka Medical, Medical Arts Centre, St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, Quest Medical, Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) Central Lab, Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), Dr. Leslie Persaud Medical Diagnostic Centre, Doobay Medical Centre, Anamyah Memorial Hospital, Woodlands Hospital and the Pesticide and Toxic Chemical Control Board.

Rai concluded that the Bureau will continue to work with laboratories to ensure that they meet the national and international standards. Furthermore, he said that he will also continue to encourage other medical and testing labs which have not yet decided on becoming certified.