Kaya & Talo Annual Youth Challenge U13 & 16 Football Cup Fiesta

MVPs Seon Cato and Devon Padmore helps Vurlon Mills Academy win both divisions

Led by Most Valuable Players in the Under-13, Seon Cato and Under-16, Devon Padmore, Vurlon Mills Football Academy (VMFA) won both divisions of the Kaya & Talo Annual Youth Challenge Football Cup Fiesta which was held on Saturday last at the Mackenzie Sports Club Ground in the Bauxite Mining Town.

In the Under-13 final against Milerock, VMFA won 0-1 via kicks from the penalty mark after the teams had battled to 0-0 stalemate in regulation time. In their first match, VMFA flew past Eagles FC by the lone goal of that encounter while they defeated Fruta Conquerors 2-0 in their next match before going on to lift the winner’s trophy.

Like their Under-13 counterparts, the Under-16 team won their division on kicks from the penalty mark against Topp XX, their clash also ended 0-0.

In reaching the final, VMFA took care of business against Net Rockers 1-0 and Hi Stars, 2-0. The City based Academy also took away the Most Discipline Player in the U13 segment which went to Justin Alcindor as well as the Best Goalkeeper and Most Discipline Player in the U16 who was Robert Marcus.