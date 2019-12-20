Latest update December 20th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Kaya & Talo Annual Youth Challenge U13 & 16 Football Cup Fiesta

Dec 20, 2019 Sports 0

MVPs Seon Cato and Devon Padmore helps Vurlon Mills Academy win both divisions

Led by Most Valuable Players in the Under-13, Seon Cato and Under-16, Devon Padmore, Vurlon Mills Football Academy (VMFA) won both divisions of the Kaya & Talo Annual Youth Challenge Football Cup Fiesta which was held on Saturday last at the Mackenzie Sports Club Ground in the Bauxite Mining Town.

The victorious Vurlon Mills Football Academy Under-13 and 16 teams show off their silverware.

In the Under-13 final against Milerock, VMFA won 0-1 via kicks from the penalty mark after the teams had battled to 0-0 stalemate in regulation time. In their first match, VMFA flew past Eagles FC by the lone goal of that encounter while they defeated Fruta Conquerors 2-0 in their next match before going on to lift the winner’s trophy.
Like their Under-13 counterparts, the Under-16 team won their division on kicks from the penalty mark against Topp XX, their clash also ended 0-0.
In reaching the final, VMFA took care of business against Net Rockers 1-0 and Hi Stars, 2-0. The City based Academy also took away the Most Discipline Player in the U13 segment which went to Justin Alcindor as well as the Best Goalkeeper and Most Discipline Player in the U16 who was Robert Marcus.

More in this category

Sports

Kaya & Talo Annual Youth Challenge U13 & 16 Football Cup Fiesta

Kaya & Talo Annual Youth Challenge U13 & 16 Football Cup...

Dec 20, 2019

MVPs Seon Cato and Devon Padmore helps Vurlon Mills Academy win both divisions Led by Most Valuable Players in the Under-13, Seon Cato and Under-16, Devon Padmore, Vurlon Mills Football Academy...
Read More
MOE and GTTA benefits from Chinese Government support

MOE and GTTA benefits from Chinese Government...

Dec 20, 2019

KFC Goodwill Football Tourney Semis

KFC Goodwill Football Tourney Semis

Dec 20, 2019

UDFA Christmas Football continue tonight at MSC

UDFA Christmas Football continue tonight at MSC

Dec 20, 2019

GCB Annual Awards Romario Shepherd and Shemaine Campbell are male and female Cricketers of the Year

GCB Annual Awards Romario Shepherd and Shemaine...

Dec 20, 2019

GFF Super 16 Cup Fruta Conquerors v Buxton United; New Amsterdam United v Buxton Stars tonight at BV Gr.

GFF Super 16 Cup Fruta Conquerors v Buxton...

Dec 20, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • BLIND MAN’S BUFF

    It is said that you cannot expect different results if you continue doing the same thing all the time. This is a strategy... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019