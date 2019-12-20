Guyana signals much more to come in Stabroek Block

Guyana has discovered a number of oil blocks, with 14 wells at the giant Stabroek block resulting in six billion barrels-plus of oil equivalent and having an additional two at the smaller adjacent Orinduik.

“You have a lot. That’s the most important takeaway and I think the discoveries to date have substantiated that.

“There is every reason to expect that you would continue to have exploration successes in this particular area,” Geoscientist, Management Consultant; Mr. Williams Heins of GTech, a UK based firm said.

He further stated that Guyana’s Stabroek block has a boatload of hydrocarbons. With that, according to Guyana consultancy firm, the discoveries made off the coast to date signal more successful explorations to come.

ExxonMobil operating at the Stabroek block is pursuing multiple drills set to target a 6.6 million acres block in search of more crude.

The Liza Phase 2 has already been approved which targets a potential start up by 2022, while the third development at the Payara field could begin producing oil by 2023.

Other companies; Tullow Oil, CGX Energy and Repsol are also rooting for oil in ongoing and upcoming campaigns over the coming months at the pother blocks off the Guyana Coast.