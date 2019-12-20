Duo charged for stealing cash, other items

Latest update December 20th, 2019 12:59 AM
A speedboat operator and a taxi-driver were on Wednesday hauled before the court after they were arrested and charged for stealing a sum of cash and other items from a man.
The defendants, Hazel Khan, 55, a taxi-driver of Belle West, West Bank Demerara; and Leslie Meracho, 48, a speedboat operator of Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara, both appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty.
Both denied the charge which alleged that on November 21, 2019, at North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, they stole a haversack, a mechanic toolset, a torchlight, $500 Digicel phone card and $300,000 in cash, property of Colwin White.
Police prosecutor, Seon Blackman, made no objection to bail being granted to the defendants and Principal Magistrate McGusty grant the defendants bail in the sum of $75,000, each, and the matter was adjourned to January 13, 2020.
Dec 20, 2019MVPs Seon Cato and Devon Padmore helps Vurlon Mills Academy win both divisions Led by Most Valuable Players in the Under-13, Seon Cato and Under-16, Devon Padmore, Vurlon Mills Football Academy...
Dec 20, 2019
Dec 20, 2019
Dec 20, 2019
Dec 20, 2019
Dec 20, 2019
GECOM’s application for assistance to the US Government channeled through the US Embassy here has resulted in the International... more
It is said that you cannot expect different results if you continue doing the same thing all the time. This is a strategy... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The untidy and muddled way in which Canadian banks are withdrawing from the countries of the Commonwealth... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]