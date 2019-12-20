Duo charged for stealing cash, other items

A speedboat operator and a taxi-driver were on Wednesday hauled before the court after they were arrested and charged for stealing a sum of cash and other items from a man.

The defendants, Hazel Khan, 55, a taxi-driver of Belle West, West Bank Demerara; and Leslie Meracho, 48, a speedboat operator of Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara, both appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty.

Both denied the charge which alleged that on November 21, 2019, at North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, they stole a haversack, a mechanic toolset, a torchlight, $500 Digicel phone card and $300,000 in cash, property of Colwin White.

Police prosecutor, Seon Blackman, made no objection to bail being granted to the defendants and Principal Magistrate McGusty grant the defendants bail in the sum of $75,000, each, and the matter was adjourned to January 13, 2020.