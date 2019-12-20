Defence seeks paper committal for mason accused of killing Mocha taxi driver

Latest update December 20th, 2019 12:59 AM
Attorney-at-law Glenn Hanoman, who is representing the defendant in the case of Kwayana Fernandes, is asking for Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty to make a paper committal for his client.
This is when the magistrate reads the statements of witnesses for a matter and decides on that reading that there is enough evidence to send the case to trial.
Fernandes, a 48-year-old mason, is accused of killing a 34-year-old taxi-driver in Mocha Arcadia earlier this year. Fernandes hails from 475 Cemetery Road, Mocha Arcadia, East Bank Demerara.
He was not required to plead to the indictable charge, which alleged that on August 6, last, at Cemetery Road, Mocha Arcadia, East Bank Demerara, he murdered Owayne Lynch. The defendant is arraigned in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
The lawyer in his request told the court that he would like for a paper committal to the High Court for trial to be done based on the fact that his client was attacked by the now dead Lynch and therefore the incident merely resulted from provocation.
The magistrate then instructed the prosecution to seek advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) on the request. The matter was adjourned to January 8, 2020.
Fernandes remains on remand until that time.
According to information, on the day in question, the taxi driver of 3521 Stevedore Housing Scheme, Georgetown was plying his trade when he was killed.
Enquiries disclosed that the victim who is the driver of motorcar PRR 3313, a black Toyota IST and attached to the Swift Cab located at Lot 6 Dennis Street, Turkeyen, Sophia was dispatched around 20:31 hrs to pick up a client destined to Mocha Arcadia, East Bank Demerara.
However, about 21:45 hrs, the victim was seen lying motionless on Cemetery Road Mocha Arcadia, in a pool of blood with multiple wounds about his body. An ice-pick was allegedly found at the scene.
