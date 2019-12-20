Cops to be charged with abduction, felonious wounding of suspected burglar

The two policemen who allegedly poured hot water on 17-year-old Ashkay Budhiram after snatching him from a betting shop are to face charges of abduction and felonious wounding today.

They are scheduled to appear in the Leonora Magistrate’s Court.

The ranks, who are brothers, allegedly abducted the La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara teen last Monday, from a betting shop in the area.

They allegedly locked him in a car trunk, took him to their home, and doused him with hot water, while the teen was handcuffed.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Commissioner of Police, Leslie James revealed that the detained ranks are the sons of a senior police official.

Commissioner James explained that the men’s home was broken into on December 12 and items were removed. They were said to have received word that the teen was somehow involved in the incident.

He stated that the two officers, one stationed at Wales and the other from the Tactical Services Unit (TSU) picked up the teen from his home and transported him in a private vehicle to their house.

Police sources stated that the teen was arrested last April on suspicion of robbery under arms, committed on another 17-year-old at Schoonord, West Bank Demerara.

The victim was relieved of a cell phone.

In late 2016, he was also arrested, but again not charged, for break and larceny at a Westminster, West Bank Demerara house.

Articles valued at over $1M were stolen.

Budhiram’s mother, Sabrina Lutch, had said that she received a call around 14.00 hrs on Monday from her daughter, who said that police had beaten and burned the teen.

According to her, when she arrived at her daughter’s home, she saw her son, sitting in handcuffs with burns about the body.

Ashkay Budhiram told his mother he was picked up by eight men, two of whom were police ranks, and thrown in the trunk of a ‘silver’ car.

He was then taken to a house, handcuffed to a bed and tortured for almost an hour.

“He seh them had he handcuff and they tek a kettle and throw the hot water down he face and they keep asking he, weh de phone deh and some game and he seh he keep telling them that he ain’t know nothing but they continue to beat he.”

The men allegedly beat her son with a leather belt and when he screamed, they placed a towel in his mouth and continued to hit him, breaking a tooth.

Afterwards, they allegedly placed the teen back in the trunk of the car and were transporting him to another location. However, the teen reportedly used a wire in the trunk to pick the lock and escape.

“He seh when he roll out, them hear he but he run and jump a trench and hide in the bush till they go away. Then he run and go to he sister place.”

The teen was taken for medical treatment and a report was made at the La Parfaite Harmonie Police Station.

Sources close to the investigations revealed that the policemen admitted that they arrested the teen but denied torturing him.

The brothers also denied that they had locked Budhiram in a car trunk.

They reportedly claimed that he was sitting in the back of the car and escaped.