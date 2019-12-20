Blame de bank fuh everything

A man go to court to testify as an expert on behalf of anodda man who SOCU got busy fuh spending money that people pay to buy and sell rice. Is nuff money because before all de fuss some of de money did build a home fuh people who live pun de streets.

And that is anodda story. Most of de people who live pun de streets does deh in GT. When Jagdeo tek de rice money to build de place fuh de pavement dwellers he mek sure he build it far from town. He build it till pun West Coast Berbice.

Dem boys seh nobody must underestimate people. If de idea was to keep dem pavement dwellers out of de city, dem had to think again. De people wakeup in de home and promptly walk back.

Anyhow this expert tun up. De magistrate ask him to provide he certificates. He bring a paper to show how he is a member of de club. Then he tek out a duplicate of de certificate. De magistrate seh she want de original.

Is then dem boys hear that de lady did ask fuh de certificate before. She even give de man two weeks when he been in court de last time because he didn’t have de certificate wid him. He tell de magistrate how he got it store in a safety deposit box in a bank.

When de man tun up in court yesterday dem boys couldn’t believe is de bank get blame. De man claim how de bank had too much people and he couldn’t get in. He then claim that he was busy some days and he forget to go to de bank.

But is not like he was going to draw money. Indeed Republic Bank got serious problems. And as dem boys know, give a dog a bad name and blame it fuh everything. That is how de man blame de bank.

Dem boys intend to clear de way fuh he go and get he certificate, if it really deh in de bank.

Talk half and know is de bank fault.