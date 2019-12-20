American Airlines makes inaugural Georgetown-NY flight

Latest update December 20th, 2019 12:59 AM
United States (US) giant carrier, American Airlines, made its inaugural flight to Guyana Thursday morning. The airline is now offering daily flights between New York- John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).
The flight, which was scheduled to arrive in Guyana from New York Wednesday evening, arrived some six hours later.
It was scheduled to fly out to New York at 1:31 hours Thursday. However this was not to be because the crew had operated outside the regulatory period and therefore could not fly unless they had taken a break of sight hours. The flight left at 16:15 hours yesterday, some 14 hours after the scheduled departure.
According to American Airlines General Manager for Guyana, Alfredo Gonsalez, the delay was as a result of various technical issues such as bad weather conditions, refueling and flight regulations.
Speaking with Kaieteur News, Gonsalez expressed his excitement to be providing this service to Guyana. He explained that they have so far received exceptional response to the service from Guyanese customers.
The American Airlines staff is “very committed to providing great service.”
According to Director General, Guyana Aviation Authority, Egbert Field Lt. Col. (Ret.), “the expansion of American Airlines services from Georgetown to New York (JFK) and the new flights to Miami route are good news for the aviation industry in Guyana.”
He said that aviation is a significant contributor to gross domestic product and employment; therefore it is the expectation that various sector such tourism will benefit from this “additional capacity.”
Meanwhile, country Director for Guyana, Omar Nottaro said, “We are very pleased to increase service and connectivity to Georgetown.”
He explained that this route will not only provide Guyanese with direct access to New York and countless “connecting options”, but it will also boost Guyana’s corporate business travel.
The new service to JFK, a Boeing 737-800 is equipped with 160 seats, including 16 seats in first class.
