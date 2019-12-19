US$6.4B Liza II oilfield development essentially complete

…finished subsea systems awaiting shipping to Guyana – Energy Dept.

By Gary Eleazar

Work on the second oil field being prepared for production in two years’ time is substantially complete, according to Guyana’s Director of the Ministry of the Presidency’s Energy Department, Dr. Mark Bynoe.

The government director gave the update on Monday last and told media operatives that the Hull for the Liza Unity is about 97 per cent complete—the name given to the second FPSO—is about 97 per cent complete and is being built in Shanghai.

The second Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel is set to come online within another 24 months in the Stabroek Block which is preparing for first oil from the first FPSO—the Liza Destiny, in Guyana’s first developed oilfield at the Liza I discovery.

According to Dr. Bynoe, the topsides fabrication for the Liza Unity is continuing at Dynamac and Keppel in Singapore, “and good progress is being achieved.”

As it relates to the subsea aspect of the of the Oilfield Field Development, Dr. Bynoe told media operatives several of the ‘XT’ trees and tubing heads have been completed and are awaiting shipment to Trinidad from Brazil and then into Guyana.

The Energy Department Director told members of the media that the line pipe fabrication, which is being undertaken in Japan is 99 per cent complete while pipe insulation is ongoing.

He said too that the buoyancy modules for the FPSO are 80 complete and is being undertaken in the UK.

Dr. Bynoe reported too that the Operator—ExxonMobil Guyana—is working with the Department to “include Guyanese expertise in various stages of the Unity’s completion as per the FDP (Field Development/Preparation Plan) approval.”

Projected for commission in 2022 and estimated to cost some US$6.4B, the operator envisages a second FPSO—Liza Unity, designed to produce up to 220,000 barrels of oil per day.

The development is similar to that of Liza Phase I, but with a total of six drill centres with approximately 30 wells.

According to the operator ExxonMobil, the field will include 15 oil-producing wells, nine water injection wells and six gas injection wells.

Meanwhile, Dr. Bynoe in providing an update on the developments, reported that progress is also being made on the third development in the Stabroek Block at Payara.

He told media operatives that the department’s procurement for recruiting the third party reviewer is advanced and are in the contract negotiation phase.