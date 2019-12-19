STSC football tourney on this Sunday

Veteran sport organiser Johnny ‘Overseas’ Barnwell is back again with another community football tournament under the South Turkeyen Sports Club’s (STSC) banner.

The competition is slated for this Sunday at the Vryheid’s Lust Community Center ground where teams from the surrounding communities will engage in a four-a-side football match and a penalty shootout.

Entry fee to the competition is $6,000 with cash prizes and trophies up for grabs.

The sponsors of this one-day tournament include Sleepin Hotel, Brands Security, Carry Cargo, Tent City, the National Sports Commission and Trophy Stall.