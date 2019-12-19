RHTYSC Christmas Programme KSM Investment, Minister Trotman, Bakewell, Dr. Tulsi Dyal Singh, Ansa Mcal, PPDI on board

Plans by the ten cricket teams of Guyana number one youth & sports organisation, the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS to host their 30th Annual Christmas Outreach Programme continues to attract support from donors. The teams during the period 16th to 24th December, 2019 would be sharing hundreds of food hampers to low income families, thousands of toys to children, make donations to numerous NGO’s and clubs, assist students with educational materials while they would also host the 5th Edition of their Annual Christmas Village.

The cricketers under the guidance of Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster, Asst Secretary/CEO Simon Naidu and Cricket Managers Ravindranauth Kissoonlall and Tyrone Pottaya started preparation for the packed programme in early October. The multi-million programme has benefitted from sizeable donations from Mr. Mahadeo Panchu of KSM Investment, Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman, Bakewell, Dr. Tulsi Dyal Singh of Texas, USA, Dr. Aaron Fraser of Power Producers and Distributors, Namilco, Ansa Mcal and Club Patron, His Excellency President David Granger. West Indies player Shimron Hetmyer also contributed to a hamper project for Umpires and Retired Players, which is a joint venture with the Berbice Cricket Board.

Other donors to date include Chandradat Chintmani, Canadian Surplus, Donna Todd, First Lady Sandra Granger, Farfan & Mendes, V NET Communication, Hardware Depot, Bissan Trading, WR Enterprise, Toucan Industries, Busta, DDL, Bounty Farm, Harris Paints, CIDI, H.A Smacks, F & H Printery, DeSinco Trading, John Lewis Styles, The Gift Centre, Chief Brand, Len’s Craft, A. M Khan, 4R Bearings, Karen Nero, Moonish Singh, Anamayah Hospital and A.M Khan General Store.

Foster stated that for 2019, the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS Cricket Teams have donated toys to large groups of s

chools and organisations including the Guyana Prison Service, Belvedere Day Care Centre and Lesbeholden Primary School. This, he stated allows the teams to make sure that children across Region 6 benefitted and not those from Lower Corentyne alone.

Donations of food items would also be made to orphanages, children homes and senior citizens homes, less fortunate students would also benefit from donations of pens, pencils, exercise books, rulers and other items as part of the ten teams “Say Yes to Education Campaign”. The teams had earlier in the month feted over 200 Old Age Pensioners to breakfast, while hundreds would receive a box of hot meals for the holiday.

The highlight of the programme would be the hosting of the Christmas Village in the compound of the Rose Hall Town Primary School from the 21st to 24th December, 2019. The Teams have transformed the school compound into a dreamland for children and their parents with thousands of fairy lights, 20 feet Christmas Tree, The Nativity Scene, Christmas Star, Santa and his Sleigh, inflatable and plyboard cut out Christmas Characters, bouncy castles, trampolines, children games. The teams have also received donations of two plastic toy outdoor houses from Pastor Ravi Singh and Lindon Lewis of the USA. Construction of another Toy House and a family Photo Bridge has also started with support from Tony’s Sawmill of East Bank Berbice. The main objectives of the Christmas Village are to promote the true tradition of Christmas, to promote social cohesion, the value of family time, to promote a safe entertainment place for kids and to promote the Say No/Say Yes Message.

Director of the Village Simon Naidu expressed gratitude to all of the donors and expressed confidence that the Village and the charity programmes would be a huge success. The ten teams of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS are Poonai Pharmacy Under-12 and Under-13, Farfan & Mendes Ltd Under-15, Bakewell Under-17 and Second Division, Metro Female, Pepsi Under-19 and Intermediate, Namilco Thunderbolt Flour Under-21 and First Division.