Narcotics cop transferred after woman found with drugs at Ogle airport

Latest update December 19th, 2019 12:59 AM
A female passenger nabbed with drugs at the Ogle airport on Sunday morning has led to the transfer of a rank of the Police Narcotics Department.
According to officials, the incident has raised alarm bells.
On Sunday morning, the rank allegedly escorted the female passenger to the airport, located on the East Coast of Demerara. He is stationed there and well known.
There he told officers at the security area to search the luggage of the woman.
According to officials, there were suspicions by an official.
The female passenger was taken inside a room by a Customs Anti Narcotic Unit rank, and was searched. Reportedly, over one kilo of cocaine was found on her.
According to officials, a probe has been asked for, as there appeared to be collusion among the police ranks stationed at the airport.
The female passenger was headed for the Cayman Islands, via Barbados.
The Narcotics rank has reportedly been posted to the Tactical Services Unit of the Police Force.
