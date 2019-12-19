Man caught jumping fence with stolen loot over his shoulder, remanded

A 49-year-old man was yesterday remanded to prison by Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty after he appeared before her in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on a charge of break and entry.

Cecil Forde pleaded not guilty to the charge which read that on December 8, 2019, at 747 Avocado Place, East Ruimveldt, Georgetown, he broke and entered the dwelling house of Sonia Aaron and stole two gas cylinders valued at $50,000; 12 zinc sheets valued $12,000 and a quantity of clothing valued at $80,000 – a total value of $142,000.

According to Police Prosecutor Seon Blackman, who related the facts of the charge, on the day in question, the alleged victim secured her home and went to sleep. She was awoken by a noise and upon checking to determine the source, she saw a man in her yard with the items mentioned in the charge.

The prosecutor mentioned that at the time, despite the fact that the incident took place in the night, the area was well lit, which caused the woman to have a good look at the accused. She then raised an alarm. However, Forde allegedly threw some stuff over the fence. He then placed a bulky bag over his shoulder, jumped the fence and made good his escape. Forde was later arrested and charged for the offence.

The alleged victim who was present in court for the hearing said, “When I saw him in the yard with my stuff and I shout out to him, the man just look back at me, then continued what he was doing.”

Prosecutor Blackman made strong objections to bail, based on the prevalence and the punishment of the offence. He also objected based on the value of the articles and the fact that the defendant was positively identified by the victim.

Forde was then remanded to prison until January 15, 2020 for the continuation of the matter.