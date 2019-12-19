‘Lucky charm’ lands teen in court

A teenager was yesterday placed before the court after he was allegedly caught by the police with illegal ammunition which he claimed was a decorative piece on his band for protection.

Shemroy Williams was arraigned in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty.

It was alleged in the charge that on December 16, 2019 at Mandela Avenue, Georgetown, he had one live round of 9mm ammunition when he was not the holder of a firearm licence enforced at that time. The 19-year-old labourer of 74 Section ‘B’ Sophia, pleaded not guilty to the charge after it was read to him.

The defendant was represented by attorney-at-law Adrian Thompson, who told the court that based on instructions from his client, he was told that the ammo was attached to a band, given to the defendant as a gift.

The lawyer said that the item was a decorative piece with all sorts of items on it, “and it’s more of a ‘lucky charm’” as the band was given for protection.

Attorney Thompson stressed that the item was not intended for criminal purposes and this was clear, as it was found on a band.

According to Williams, the item was stripped from the band when he was brought to the police station. However, the police prosecutor objected to bail being granted to Williams based on the penalties of the offence and the fact that the item was found by the police in the defendant’s right side pants pocket on the day in question.

Nevertheless, Magistrate McGusty upheld the submission of the attorney and granted bail in the sum of $50,000. The matter was then adjourned to January 22, 2020.