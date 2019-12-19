GFF-Always Championship 2019 Santos claw back to earn a draw against Foxy Ladies

Foxy Ladies Football Team and their counterparts from Santos Football Club battled to an exciting draw in the lone second-round match of the GFF-Always Championship Cup 2019 on Tuesday at the GFF National Training Centre, Providence, East Bank Demerara.

The two teams along with Fruta Conquerors and Lady Panthers all made in to the second round at the expense of the Guyana Police Force Female team which lost all their matches. Going into this match, Santos were on a high having defeated Foxy Ladies 4-1 in the final first round match on Sunday last.

But this encounter saw a much improved and confident Foxy Ladies intent on turning tables on Santos and that they almost accomplished even without a full complement of players.

It was the Den Amstel based Foxy Ladies who cantered into the lead on six minutes when Stacy Adams found the back of the nets much to the delight of her teammates. Santos did not look the clinical team from Sunday and Foxy Ladies were focused on upsetting the apple cart.

The match ebbed and flowed at both ends as the teams sought to get shots off. It was Santos’ turn to draw level in the 20th minute aided by a lapse from the Foxy Ladies goalkeeper who was caught a bit high.

The extra space behind was all that the nippy Makisha Stewart needed to draw her team level when she

broke away from the defenders, found the goalkeeper almost at the top of the 18 yard box and caught between two minds of advancing or getting back.

Within that critical moment, Stewart had the presence of mind to slot the ball past the keeper and into the back of the nets for the equaliser. The second half did not produce any goals even as the teams tried their best to break the deadlock; each team walking away with an equal share of the spoils.

With Fruta Conquerors ahead on three points following their win over Lady Panthers in the opening second round match, the Panthers, which qualified as the second team after first round play, now find themselves at the bottom of the table without a point.

They {Lady Panthers} will have a chance to change that stat when they face Santos on Saturday from 13:00hrs at the same venue when competition continues. The high flying Conquerors will then take on Foxy Ladies in the main attraction from 14:30hrs.

On Sunday, when the finalists would be decided, the top two teams earning that right, Lady Panthers would be locked in battle against Foxy Ladies followed by Conquerors coming up against Santos.