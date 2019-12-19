GECOM’s CEO to meet with 19 political parties today

Chief Elections Officer of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) will be meeting today with representatives of some 19 political parties contesting the 2020 General and Regional Elections, to brief them on, among other things, the statutory requirements that pertain to the their participation of the next regional and general elections.

The briefing session will be held at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre. On Monday, Public Relations Officers, PRO of GECOM Yolanda Ward listed the names of 19 parties which have submitted their symbols for approval, 14 of which are new parties.

The parties to contest include: A New and United Guyana (ANUG), the Liberty and Justice Party (LJP), Federal United Party (Fed-Up), the Citizenship Initiative (CI), Change Guyana, the New Movement (TNM), People’s Republic Party (PRP), Kingdom Liberal Movement (KLM), Destiny to Oneness, National Congress of Progressive Peoples’ Alliance, the Cooperative Republicans of Guyana , the Guyana United Democratic Party (UDP), Guyana National Service Party (GNS); the Democratic National Congress (DNC); the United Republic Party (URP), Horizon and Star and Organisation For the Victory of the People.

They will join the country’s better-known parties, A Partnership for National Unity +Alliance for Change (APNU+ AFC) Coalition and the People’s Progressive Party/Civic.

As Guyana heads closer to General and Regional Elections, nomination’s day is scheduled be on the January 10, next year.