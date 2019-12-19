Dem oil company picking up a speed

Guyana got oil and from de way things looking, dem oil company want to dry up all de oil in labba time. Exxon did threaten to do dat if Soulja Bai did refuse to renew de oil contract when de time come in 2016.

De Public Relations Officer, when asked if Exxon could not have given Guyana a better deal, seh de contract didn’t expire and it didn’t have to do nutten. And if Soulja Bai did insist de company would hold on to de old contract, increase de pace and bring up oil before anybody could seh Jack Robinson.

Well dem give Guyana a top-up and dem tek dem time. De contract coming up again fuh review next year and Exxon speed up again. It already got one FPSO in de Lisa I field. By next two years, it gon put in two more at de same well.

And dem boys find out dat ain’t all. In anodda two years is six more FPSO gon be in dem well. De whole world seh dis is unnatural because it never happen.

Wha people don’t realize is dat Exxon want suck out all de oil as fast as possible because dem know de time coming when oil mightn’t have value. Cars coming dat gon be using electricity. More countries using solar power and wind power and hydropower.

Dem boys seh dat once things like dis happen, oil gon run into serious problems. De price gon drop just like how it drop when some countries produce nuff. To dis day, de price never go back up to what it was. Dat was when Trinidad smile.

One man when he hear bout dem nuff FPSO seh is just like when a man was using a half-inch pipe to suck out water from a black tank. Then de next day he decide to use a five-inch pipe. Nobody got to ask how fast de barrel gon empty.

Dem boys seh de oil gon done suh fast and Guyana gon still owe Exxon.

Talk half and slow down dem oil company.