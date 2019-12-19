Cop shoots man who called him “fully dunce”

Latest update December 19th, 2019 12:59 AM
A West Ruimveldt Front Road resident is now a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital after he was reportedly shot by a police officer. The
incident was said to have occurred yesterday around 12:30hrs.
A relative identified the victim as 32-year-old Brian Dean, a construction worker, of Lot 50 West Front Road, Georgetown.
According to eyewitnesses, two police ranks were patrolling the aforementioned area, and saw Dean and another man in a scuffle. They decided to intervene.
The ranks told the men to stop fighting, and they did. However, the men then began arguing with the police officers. Dean reportedly called one of the police ranks “fully dunce”, and this apparently provoked the policeman, who allegedly took his handgun out and shot the man in his left shoulder.
The injured man was immediately transported to the hospital, where he is currently being treated for the wound.
When contacted, a police source told Kaieteur News that the matter is being investigated.
