Comfort Sleep cops Corporate Citizenship Award at GCCI ceremony

Latest update December 19th, 2019 12:59 AM
Comfort Sleep was recently recognised by the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) for their demonstration of ethical leadership, good corporate governance and continuous community development. The prestigious award was handed over at the GCCI’s 130th Annual Awards Ceremony and Gala Dinner, held at the Guyana Marriott Hotel in Georgetown on November 28.
In the photo, President of the GCCI Nicolas Boyer presents the award to Comfort Sleep’s Managing Director Dennis Charran
