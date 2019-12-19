2600 receive awards at Police Force’s annual prize-giving ceremony

– Sgt. Gladwin Hanover is ‘Best Cop’ for 2019

Yesterday the Guyana Police Force recognised some 2600 ranks, including those from community policing groups, rural constables and members of the Joint Services. This was the first prize giving ceremony that went beyond the Force.

Commissioner Leslie James stated that the awardees continued to perform exceedingly well over the years in keeping with the Force’s mandate.

It was highlighted by the Top Cop that in serious crimes across the Police Regional Divisions, there has been a decrease of 1.3% which was described as “a form of progression”. “They have managed to capture culprits and cease numerous malicious crimes that were planned to be executed.”

“The recent divisional alignment is now taking shape and it is expected to see changes in the overall management of our resources, human and otherwise, our strategic implementation to tackle crime and other lawlessness,” the Commissioner told those gathered.

He further spoke about the current traffic laws, which he opined are sufficient enough to deter drivers. “On several occasions, the Guyana Police Force has received complaints about policemen stopping persons on the roadways, telling them of the manner in which they drive, but it is their job, and they will continue to do so.

“On behalf of the Force, we will continue with our forward thrust and to engage in social prevention changes.”

Meanwhile, ‘Best Cop’ for 2019 was awarded to Sergeant Gladwin Hanover. The 33-year-old, with six years of service, received three awards from the Roraima Group of Companies.

It was noted that Sgt. Hanover has not only contributed to Guyana through his policing duties, but he also heads the Zara Computer School at the Police Training Centre where he trained approximately 2700 civilians, mostly youths, in Personal Computer repairs and maintenance, and where they gained a recognized certificate.

Sergeant Hanover has also taken over the training of recruits at the Richard Faikal College on the Essequibo Coast.

In his remarks, the top awardee said that he looks forward to further evaluate within the Force and encouraged his colleagues to continue working to show dedication and determination as they execute their duties.

Present at the ceremony were the Commissioner, Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Deputy Commissioners, ranks of the GPF, retired Commissioners, retired officers and special invitees.

In all yesterday, a total of $21.3M in prizes were distributed to the ranks. Awards given were both incentives and commendation.