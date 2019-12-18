Latest update December 18th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Vantull ton leads to Village Ram to victory in Tapeball fixture

Dec 18, 2019 Sports 0

An attacking century from Damion Vantull guided Village Ram to a victory over Raptors when the teams collided in a 20-over Tapeball fixture on

Damion Vantull

Sunday last at the National Cultural Centre tarmac.
Vantull struck seven fours and 23 sixes in his unbeaten 189 as Village Ram rattled up 379-8, batting first.
Ershaad Ali struck 89 with one four and 11 sixes, while Ricardo Adams made 33, Balbinder Shivpersaud 28 and Andrew Gibson 27.
Raptors were sent packing for 91 in reply. Ali bagged 5-25 and Adams 3-22.

More in this category

Sports

AAG mourns passing of Athletics Coach Burry

AAG mourns passing of Athletics Coach Burry

Dec 18, 2019

The Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) mourns the passing of one of our young and promising coaches who was attached to the Guyana Police Force Club (Police Progressive Youth Club). Seon Anthony...
Read More
Vantull ton leads to Village Ram to victory in Tapeball fixture

Vantull ton leads to Village Ram to victory in...

Dec 18, 2019

UDFA Christmas Football Botafago, Panthers seek crucial win, Coomacka seek victory over Shattas for semis spot

UDFA Christmas Football Botafago, Panthers seek...

Dec 18, 2019

Sleepin Hotel support for GFF Super 16 Cup

Sleepin Hotel support for GFF Super 16 Cup

Dec 18, 2019

Potential chess players soon to represent Guyana

Potential chess players soon to represent Guyana

Dec 18, 2019

Petra/KFC Goodwill schools’ football tournament Defending champions dive into action today

Petra/KFC Goodwill schools’ football tournament...

Dec 18, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019