Vantull ton leads to Village Ram to victory in Tapeball fixture

An attacking century from Damion Vantull guided Village Ram to a victory over Raptors when the teams collided in a 20-over Tapeball fixture on

Sunday last at the National Cultural Centre tarmac.

Vantull struck seven fours and 23 sixes in his unbeaten 189 as Village Ram rattled up 379-8, batting first.

Ershaad Ali struck 89 with one four and 11 sixes, while Ricardo Adams made 33, Balbinder Shivpersaud 28 and Andrew Gibson 27.

Raptors were sent packing for 91 in reply. Ali bagged 5-25 and Adams 3-22.