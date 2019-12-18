UDFA Christmas Football Botafago, Panthers seek crucial win, Coomacka seek victory over Shattas for semis spot

Tonight’s crucial matches in the Upper Demerara Football Association’s (UDFA) Christmas football championship will pit Botafago and Amelia’s Ward Panthers in the first game from 19.00hrs and the second from 21.00hrs brings together Silver Shattas playing their first time against Aroaima.

Interesting though is the fact that neither, Botofago or Panthers, would want to lose after they lost their opening games against Topp XX and Aroaima respectively.

Last Friday, Botafago were beaten by Topp XX 2-1, while Aroaima downed the Panthers 1-0 on Sunday night and this Group C clash should be a ding-dong affair as they both hope to rebound to see if they can come out on top in their group play or place second in the only group where two teams will emerge into the semifinals.

The other game is in Group A where Coomacka after defeating Net Rockers would hope to win against Silver Shattas and book their place into the final four as only one team will make it from this group.

That being the case, Net Rockers are hoping for a winning result for Shattas, since they went down surprisingly to the mines team Coomacka. That means that Coomacka would go all out to cement that only place available for the semifinals as Shattas seek to stall that march and steal a win to have any chance also.

Therefore, goal difference could be the important factor here with a win for Shattas, and if the Rockers can then defeat Shattas; but it’s all over if Coomacka can win.

The three group championship of A, B and C preliminary round play will see the top teams advancing along with the second placed team from Group C also making it through to the semifinals.

With Banks DIH not branding the tournament with their GT Beer after six successive years, the UDFA has turned their attention to other sponsors who have come on board. Nigel Hinds Accounting Firm and Robert Badal of Guyana Pegasus along with Tropical Reflections, Guy Construction, Floyd Melville, Rolling Ads, Guyana Football Federation, Trophy Stall, Foreign Links Auto Sales, Guyana Police Force E Division and the Guyana Lottery Company are the major sponsors. Those other sponsors are Jermine and Family, MD Construction, Broad Money Car Rental, Snooks Variety Store, Sports Rite Care Pharmacy and Fines Jewelry are all giving their support to the UDFA.