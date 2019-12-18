Solitary bid open for Ikuribisi Hydroelectric consultancy services

The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) yesterday opened 30 bids for nine major governmental projects.

One notable project included the ¬¬provision of consultancy services for the Environmental Assessment and Management Plan set out for the Ikuribisi 1MV hydroelectric project.

This Ikuribisi Hydropower Project entails the installation of a one megawatt hydropower plant and construction of a transmission line between the plant and the Bartica Power Station.

The aim of the assessment is to ensure that the environmental implications of the project are analysed and understood prior to commencement of construction. Furthermore, the power system is expected to run as an energy storage plant with a reservoir, which can serve as a seasonal storage system, hence limiting power outages within the area.

The environmental assessments offer guidance during the permitting phase of projects and ensure that the installation, operation and decommissioning of assets does not have significant effects on the environment.

This project forms a collection of energy initiatives to support the Green Bartica Development Plan.

Other noteworthy plans included the ¬¬construction of a Portuguese Arrival Memorial and the fabrication and delivery of one 53-metre pontoon for the Berbice Bridge maintenance.

Guyana Energy Agency (GEA)

Provision of consultancy services for Environmental Assessment and Management Plan for the Ikuribisi 1MW Hydroelectric Project

Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM)

Procurement of two motor vehicles

Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation

Fabrication and delivery of one 32-metre pontoon for the Berbice Bridge maintenance

Ministry of the Presidency (MOtP)- Department of Social Cohesion, Culture, Youth and Sport

Roof rehabilitation of the Providence Hindu Temple

Construction of the Portuguese Arrival Memorial

Ministry of Indigenous People’s Affairs

Supply and delivery of dry and fresh ration for Indigenous residence, at the hinterland scholarship dormitory and hinterland tertiary dormitory

Procurement of books for hinterland communities

Supply and delivery of bread and pastries for Indigenous residence, hinterland scholarship dormitory and hinterland tertiary dormitory

Ministry of Agriculture- Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC)

Lot – Provision of security services to the Guyana Marketing Corporation at 87 Robb and Alexander Streets, Lacytown Georgetown

Lot 2- Provision of security services to the Parika agro-packaging facility

Lot 3- Provision of security services to the central packaging facility in Sophia