Latest update December 18th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Solitary bid open for Ikuribisi Hydroelectric consultancy services

Dec 18, 2019 News 0

The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) yesterday opened 30 bids for nine major governmental projects.
One notable project included the ¬¬provision of consultancy services for the Environmental Assessment and Management Plan set out for the Ikuribisi 1MV hydroelectric project.
This Ikuribisi Hydropower Project entails the installation of a one megawatt hydropower plant and construction of a transmission line between the plant and the Bartica Power Station.
The aim of the assessment is to ensure that the environmental implications of the project are analysed and understood prior to commencement of construction. Furthermore, the power system is expected to run as an energy storage plant with a reservoir, which can serve as a seasonal storage system, hence limiting power outages within the area.
The environmental assessments offer guidance during the permitting phase of projects and ensure that the installation, operation and decommissioning of assets does not have significant effects on the environment.
This project forms a collection of energy initiatives to support the Green Bartica Development Plan.
Other noteworthy plans included the ¬¬construction of a Portuguese Arrival Memorial and the fabrication and delivery of one 53-metre pontoon for the Berbice Bridge maintenance.

Guyana Energy Agency (GEA)
Provision of consultancy services for Environmental Assessment and Management Plan for the Ikuribisi 1MW Hydroelectric Project

 

Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM)
Procurement of two motor vehicles

 

 

Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation
Fabrication and delivery of one 32-metre pontoon for the Berbice Bridge maintenance

 

 

Ministry of the Presidency (MOtP)- Department of Social Cohesion, Culture, Youth and Sport
Roof rehabilitation of the Providence Hindu Temple

 

 

Construction of the Portuguese Arrival Memorial

 

 

 

 

Ministry of Indigenous People’s Affairs
Supply and delivery of dry and fresh ration for Indigenous residence, at the hinterland scholarship dormitory and hinterland tertiary dormitory

 

 

 

 

Procurement of books for hinterland communities

 

Supply and delivery of bread and pastries for Indigenous residence, hinterland scholarship dormitory and hinterland tertiary dormitory

 

 

Ministry of Agriculture- Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC)
Lot – Provision of security services to the Guyana Marketing Corporation at 87 Robb and Alexander Streets, Lacytown Georgetown
Lot 2- Provision of security services to the Parika agro-packaging facility
Lot 3- Provision of security services to the central packaging facility in Sophia

More in this category

Sports

AAG mourns passing of Athletics Coach Burry

AAG mourns passing of Athletics Coach Burry

Dec 18, 2019

The Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) mourns the passing of one of our young and promising coaches who was attached to the Guyana Police Force Club (Police Progressive Youth Club). Seon Anthony...
Read More
Vantull ton leads to Village Ram to victory in Tapeball fixture

Vantull ton leads to Village Ram to victory in...

Dec 18, 2019

UDFA Christmas Football Botafago, Panthers seek crucial win, Coomacka seek victory over Shattas for semis spot

UDFA Christmas Football Botafago, Panthers seek...

Dec 18, 2019

Sleepin Hotel support for GFF Super 16 Cup

Sleepin Hotel support for GFF Super 16 Cup

Dec 18, 2019

Potential chess players soon to represent Guyana

Potential chess players soon to represent Guyana

Dec 18, 2019

Petra/KFC Goodwill schools’ football tournament Defending champions dive into action today

Petra/KFC Goodwill schools’ football tournament...

Dec 18, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019