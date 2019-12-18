Solitary bid open for Ikuribisi Hydroelectric consultancy services

Latest update December 18th, 2019 12:59 AM
The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) yesterday opened 30 bids for nine major governmental projects.
One notable project included the ¬¬provision of consultancy services for the Environmental Assessment and Management Plan set out for the Ikuribisi 1MV hydroelectric project.
This Ikuribisi Hydropower Project entails the installation of a one megawatt hydropower plant and construction of a transmission line between the plant and the Bartica Power Station.
The aim of the assessment is to ensure that the environmental implications of the project are analysed and understood prior to commencement of construction. Furthermore, the power system is expected to run as an energy storage plant with a reservoir, which can serve as a seasonal storage system, hence limiting power outages within the area.
The environmental assessments offer guidance during the permitting phase of projects and ensure that the installation, operation and decommissioning of assets does not have significant effects on the environment.
This project forms a collection of energy initiatives to support the Green Bartica Development Plan.
Other noteworthy plans included the ¬¬construction of a Portuguese Arrival Memorial and the fabrication and delivery of one 53-metre pontoon for the Berbice Bridge maintenance.
Guyana Energy Agency (GEA)
Provision of consultancy services for Environmental Assessment and Management Plan for the Ikuribisi 1MW Hydroelectric Project
Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM)
Procurement of two motor vehicles
Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation
Fabrication and delivery of one 32-metre pontoon for the Berbice Bridge maintenance
Ministry of the Presidency (MOtP)- Department of Social Cohesion, Culture, Youth and Sport
Roof rehabilitation of the Providence Hindu Temple
Construction of the Portuguese Arrival Memorial
Ministry of Indigenous People’s Affairs
Supply and delivery of dry and fresh ration for Indigenous residence, at the hinterland scholarship dormitory and hinterland tertiary dormitory
Procurement of books for hinterland communities
Supply and delivery of bread and pastries for Indigenous residence, hinterland scholarship dormitory and hinterland tertiary dormitory
Ministry of Agriculture- Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC)
Lot – Provision of security services to the Guyana Marketing Corporation at 87 Robb and Alexander Streets, Lacytown Georgetown
Lot 2- Provision of security services to the Parika agro-packaging facility
Lot 3- Provision of security services to the central packaging facility in Sophia
