Sloppy Service provided by T&HD-Passengers

The MV Kimbia heading to Mabaruma, North West District (NWD), Region One was on Monday delayed for hours.

As a result, passengers took to the media to vent their dissatisfaction with “such a sloppy service provided” by the Transport and Harbour department (T&HD) at the Kingston Wharf.

Passengers said that they were unable to withstand the heat and congestion aboard the already crammed vessel.

The enraged passengers told Kaieteur News that they were informed by advertisements on Facebook and radio that the MV Kimbia would have departed Georgetown at approximately 13:00 hours on Monday.

They had prepared and arrived early at the Kingston Wharf to purchase their tickets and freight for their bags and boxes.

At 13:00 hours, the alarm was sounded and passengers formed lines to board the vessel.

While aboard the vessel, they waited in anticipation that “within the next half an hour or so they will depart Georgetown’s shore” for Mabaruma.

Unfortunately, the half an hour turned into hours and hours of waiting.

The already frustrated passengers began to enquire about the departure time and they were told to “hold on until 6pm because they were still loading the hatch”.

But at 23:00 hours, the ferry had still not departed.

The senior citizens and children became restless because of the excessive heat.

Passengers who had appointments could not contain their anger owing to the fact that they will arrive later than they had anticipated.

Persons, who were sweating profusely, said it would have been better if TH&D had sent out a statement saying that the MV Kimbia would have departed at a later time because of loading. But to have them “board at one and wait for hours is totally outrageous.”

When Kaieteur News ventured to the scene at 23:00 hours TH&D workers said that they were forced to suspend the departure because of the excess load that was on the wharf.

Workers were also unable to give a fixed time as to when the vessel would actually leave; their only response was “when we finish loading”.

The workers even dismissed the idea that the passengers aboard the vessel were uncomfortable and stressed that there is the “comfort of a canteen” onboard.

On Tuesday morning, TH&D personnel were unable to say what time MV Kimbia departed Georgetown.

Learning of the issue, Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Jaipaul Sharma, promised to look into the matter immediately.

Sharma said that he was aware of a Port Kaituma issue which resulted in cargo being left at the Wharf.

Sharma said that he had requested that MV Barima “make an extra trip” before closing off for Christmas, to remedy the “Cargo issue”.

As it regards the MV Kimbia, he said that it was decided by TH&D, that the vessel will also make two trips before closing operations, to avoid the reoccurrence of a cargo problem.

Kaieteur News understands from passengers who frequently use the North West Ferry Service that such delays are the norm.