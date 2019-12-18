Sleepin Hotel support for GFF Super 16 Cup

Latest update December 18th, 2019 12:59 AM
General Manager of Sleepin Hotel located on Church Street in the City; Clifton Bacchus has committed his Hotel, which is part of the Sleepin Hotels
chain, towards supporting the annual GFF Super 16 Cup which kicked off on Sunday night last at the Police Sports Club Ground, Eve Leary with a double header.
Bacchus handed over a cheque to President of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Wayne Forde to confirm their support, noting that they have been following the progress of the sport and this is their way of fulfilling a corporate responsibility of giving back to development.
Forde in accepting the sponsorship noted that he welcomed the partnership of Bacchus and Sleepin Hotel for the year end tournament which has a total of sixteen teams competing, two already being knocked out.
“The GFF is very pleased with the support of Sleepin Hotel and we welcome them as another corporate partner for this year end spectacle which has already commenced and will get more exciting as the various match days unfold. We look forward to a continued partnership and relationship with you and your hotel Mr. Bacchus and we work collectively to develop this beautiful game.”
The GFF Super 16 Cup will continue this weekend.
Dec 18, 2019The Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) mourns the passing of one of our young and promising coaches who was attached to the Guyana Police Force Club (Police Progressive Youth Club). Seon Anthony...
Dec 18, 2019
Dec 18, 2019
Dec 18, 2019
Dec 18, 2019
Dec 18, 2019
If tonight you see the street lamp directly outside my home on the Railway Embankment with its beams on, then the government... more
The absence of reasonable compromises, among the Commissioners of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), is a worrying... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The untidy and muddled way in which Canadian banks are withdrawing from the countries of the Commonwealth... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]