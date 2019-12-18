Latest update December 18th, 2019 12:59 AM

Sleepin Hotel support for GFF Super 16 Cup

Dec 18, 2019 Sports 0

General Manager of Sleepin Hotel located on Church Street in the City; Clifton Bacchus has committed his Hotel, which is part of the Sleepin Hotels

General Manager of Sleepin Hotel, Clifton Bacchus (right) hands over the sponsorship cheque to GFF President, Wayne Forde.

chain, towards supporting the annual GFF Super 16 Cup which kicked off on Sunday night last at the Police Sports Club Ground, Eve Leary with a double header.
Bacchus handed over a cheque to President of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Wayne Forde to confirm their support, noting that they have been following the progress of the sport and this is their way of fulfilling a corporate responsibility of giving back to development.
Forde in accepting the sponsorship noted that he welcomed the partnership of Bacchus and Sleepin Hotel for the year end tournament which has a total of sixteen teams competing, two already being knocked out.
“The GFF is very pleased with the support of Sleepin Hotel and we welcome them as another corporate partner for this year end spectacle which has already commenced and will get more exciting as the various match days unfold. We look forward to a continued partnership and relationship with you and your hotel Mr. Bacchus and we work collectively to develop this beautiful game.”
The GFF Super 16 Cup will continue this weekend.

