Police athletic coach stabbed to death

The body of an ‘A’ Field Sophia resident was yesterday morning found in the vicinity of D’Urban Park, Georgetown around 5:30hrs.

Police have identified the body as that of 28-year-old Seon Anthony Burry, also called “Senestro”, of Lot 194 Section A, Field 7, South Sophia, Greater Georgetown. The discovery was made by persons jogging in the area.

Kaieteur New understands that Burry was enlisted in the Police Force as a Rural Constable in 2015 attached to the Guyana Police Force Sports Club. He would usually go to the D’Urban Park to train upcoming athletes. However after leaving his home yesterday morning to complete his usual training, Burry failed to return home.

The young man’s body was found with multiple stab wounds and a slit throat. Preliminary investigations revealed that Burry left his residence about 3:30 hrs to train athletes.

The victim’s mother, Jennifer Benn, stated that after viewing her son’s body at the mortuary, she believed that her son was attacked by more than one individual.

“Somebody wanted my son dead… They killed my child. All the injuries that I see he got are of him defending himself. My child doesn’t trouble anybody. It had to be plenty of them attacked my son because he [Senestro] is a strong and brave boy. He won’t have go down without fighting.”

In a statement, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) expressed its condolences to the immediate family, relatives and friends of the deceased whom they said was very committed to his field of work.

Burry who was described as a loving individual, leaves to mourn his mother, child and other siblings.

The police have also vowed to bring the perpetrator(s) of his brutal slaying to justice.

The body is at the Georgetown Public Hospital mortuary awaiting a post mortem.