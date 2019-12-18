Latest update December 18th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Petra/KFC Goodwill schools’ football tournament Defending champions dive into action today

Dec 18, 2019 Sports 0

The second annual KFC Goodwill schools’ football tournament that is being played in the group round-robin format, resumes this afternoon at the Guyana Football Federation’s (GFF) National Training Center at Providence with a double header featuring the defending champions, Shiva boys’ Hindu College that clinched the inaugural tournament last December.

Action between Shiva Boys and Annai Secondary.

Shiva boys’ will play Annandale Secondary today in the opening match at 13:00hrs, while DC Caesar Fox (Waramadong) will look to continue their winning ways when they clash with Marian Academy at 15:00hrs.
Annai defeated Annandale Secondary 9-1 in Sunday’s opening day of action with Amir Robertson leading with a hat-trick, while Junior Rodriques and Italo Benjamin bagged braces in the commanding display of football by the region nine school, however, they faltered against the Trinidadian lads on Monday last, losing 3-0.
Annai’s massive win on Sunday had sent ominous signs to the other participating teams since Annandale, which won the 2018 Guyoil/Tradewind Tankers school league and finished runners’ up to Lodge Secondary this year, were a force to be reckon with, but the Shiva boys’ showed that they can be beaten.
DC Caesar Fox, which are picked to the be the favourites when they clash with Marian Academy today, have proven that the out of town teams are not to be taken lightly after taking apart the highly rated Petra’s school league champions, Lodge Secondary, 3-1 in the opening round-robin match on Monday. A brace from Ovid Andrews and one goal from Whitaker Paul had accounted for the Fox’s goals, while Lodge’s lone strike was a penalty converted by Skipper Dorwin George.
Waramadong’s ability to restrict the free scoring Lodge Secondary to just one goal speaks volumes of the region seven school team’s defence and Marian Academy that have found goals hard to come by in the recently concluded Guyoil/Tradewind Tankers school league, have a grueling task at hand getting past their opponents today. (Calvin Chapman)

More in this category

Sports

AAG mourns passing of Athletics Coach Burry

AAG mourns passing of Athletics Coach Burry

Dec 18, 2019

The Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) mourns the passing of one of our young and promising coaches who was attached to the Guyana Police Force Club (Police Progressive Youth Club). Seon Anthony...
Read More
Vantull ton leads to Village Ram to victory in Tapeball fixture

Vantull ton leads to Village Ram to victory in...

Dec 18, 2019

UDFA Christmas Football Botafago, Panthers seek crucial win, Coomacka seek victory over Shattas for semis spot

UDFA Christmas Football Botafago, Panthers seek...

Dec 18, 2019

Sleepin Hotel support for GFF Super 16 Cup

Sleepin Hotel support for GFF Super 16 Cup

Dec 18, 2019

Potential chess players soon to represent Guyana

Potential chess players soon to represent Guyana

Dec 18, 2019

Petra/KFC Goodwill schools’ football tournament Defending champions dive into action today

Petra/KFC Goodwill schools’ football tournament...

Dec 18, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019