Petra/KFC Goodwill schools’ football tournament Defending champions dive into action today

The second annual KFC Goodwill schools’ football tournament that is being played in the group round-robin format, resumes this afternoon at the Guyana Football Federation’s (GFF) National Training Center at Providence with a double header featuring the defending champions, Shiva boys’ Hindu College that clinched the inaugural tournament last December.

Shiva boys’ will play Annandale Secondary today in the opening match at 13:00hrs, while DC Caesar Fox (Waramadong) will look to continue their winning ways when they clash with Marian Academy at 15:00hrs.

Annai defeated Annandale Secondary 9-1 in Sunday’s opening day of action with Amir Robertson leading with a hat-trick, while Junior Rodriques and Italo Benjamin bagged braces in the commanding display of football by the region nine school, however, they faltered against the Trinidadian lads on Monday last, losing 3-0.

Annai’s massive win on Sunday had sent ominous signs to the other participating teams since Annandale, which won the 2018 Guyoil/Tradewind Tankers school league and finished runners’ up to Lodge Secondary this year, were a force to be reckon with, but the Shiva boys’ showed that they can be beaten.

DC Caesar Fox, which are picked to the be the favourites when they clash with Marian Academy today, have proven that the out of town teams are not to be taken lightly after taking apart the highly rated Petra’s school league champions, Lodge Secondary, 3-1 in the opening round-robin match on Monday. A brace from Ovid Andrews and one goal from Whitaker Paul had accounted for the Fox’s goals, while Lodge’s lone strike was a penalty converted by Skipper Dorwin George.

Waramadong’s ability to restrict the free scoring Lodge Secondary to just one goal speaks volumes of the region seven school team’s defence and Marian Academy that have found goals hard to come by in the recently concluded Guyoil/Tradewind Tankers school league, have a grueling task at hand getting past their opponents today. (Calvin Chapman)