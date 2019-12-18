Latest update December 18th, 2019 12:59 AM

Moruca gearing up for annual Atkinson Brothers 5-aside football tourney

Dec 18, 2019

Some 16 male and eight female teams along with Over-35 Veterans as well as Under-15 and 17 teams are gearing up for the 2019 edition of the

Silver Sands Football Club

Atkinson Brothers Football Club, defending male champs.

Atkinson Brothers 5-Aside Football Tournament which will kick off on Saturday and conclude on Boxing Day, December 26th.
According to one f the organisers, Barry Atkinson, the first place cash prize for the male competition is $200,000, while on the distaff side, the winning team will pocket, $100,000 and Veterans, $50,000. Trophies are also at stake for each segment of the competition.
Atkinson Brothers Football Club are the defending male and U-17 champions, while Silver Sands would be seeking to retain the female crown. Mighty Warriors are the U-15 champs. The finals on Boxing night will feature Soca Monarch, Brandon Harding along with other artistes.
Sponsors on board so far are Atkinson Brothers, Punt Speed Boat Service, Troy Abraham and Family, Aubrey Edward’s and Family, Santa Rosa Village Council, Moruca Sports Council and Ivor Domingo.

New 2019