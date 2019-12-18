‘Lola Doll’ found guilty of assaulting Onika Pompey

In one month, popular make-up artist and social media personality, Lolita Callendar, commonly known as “Lola” who is charged for assaulting Onika Pompey will receive a sentence for the offence.

This comes after Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty ruled that after viewing video evidence which corresponds with the statements of the victim, she found Callendar guilty of the offence.

The magistrate, however, stated that based on the circumstances the accused faces, she ordered a probation report to be done on her. This will assist the court in handing down its sentence based on the background of the defendant.

Sentence was then deferred to January 17, next. Upon hearing the decision of the magistrate, ‘Lola’ said, “Your worship, I would just like to apologise.”

But, the victim was not present in court and the magistrate stated that maybe on the next occasion she can have the opportunity to do that.

A few weeks ago Pompey told the court that she was willing to accept a compensation of anything between $800,000 and $1M so she can repair her hair edges. However, Callendar indicated that she does not have that money to pay the victim.

The defendant, in an attempt to get the matter settled, had brought a lovely pink bag containing hair products for the victim.

To this Pompey refused. She said, “Lola bite me and I know she get AIDS cause we were friends from long.”

As a result, the matter will now move to sentencing for the defendant. They will return to court on December 17, 2019.

Previously, Callendar, 27, of Lot 231 East Ruimveldt Housing Scheme, Georgetown, denied the charge, which alleged that on April 6, 2019, at Leopold Street, she caused grievous bodily harm to Onika Pompey.

Pompey, 28, a make-up artist, of Lot 61 Barima Avenue, Bel Air Park, was also charged and denied the charge, which alleged that on the same day, she unlawfully wounded Callendar. Pompey’s matter is before another Magistrate.

The two women are said to be known to each other but when the incident happened, they weren’t on speaking terms. On the day in question, Pompey and “Lola” had a misunderstanding, which resulted in a scuffle.

According to reports, Pompey received lacerations about her body, some from several bites and “Lola” lost five fingernails after Pompey allegedly pulled her from her vehicle.

“Lola” was recently released from jail in the British Virgin Islands, for forging an HIV test in her favour.